Logitech launches new MX Brio USB-C webcam with 8.5MP sensor and AI image enhancement

Logitech is launching one of the most capable webcams to date today. The new Logitech MX Brio debuts with all the bells and whistles you’d expect while also throwing some buzzwords like AI into the mix for good measure.

Logitech is merging its MX peripheral series with its lineup of Brio webcams today, with the first release that aims to borrow a little from each. The Logitech MX Brio is a USB-C webcam that is geared towards anyone working from home as much as it is for streamers. It has 4K image support at 30 FPS while dropping down to 1080p visuals will increase the frame rates to 60 FPS.

It sports an f/2.0 aperture and backs that with an 8.5MP sensor that is notably 70% larger than the previous flagship from the company – the Brio 4K. The webcam is also equipped with a pair of beamforming mics, too.

But I did mention AI, so where does that come into play? Logitech is making sure you know that it’s in on the latest fads and backs the MX Brio with a feature it calls face-based image enhancement. It’s said to automatically detect the position of your face within the frame and adjust the image accordingly. That can be dropping the picture’s white balance or adjusting exposure and focus to make sure you look the best.

Logitech also packs in a physical privacy shutter for that extra peace of mind. There’s also a new Show Mode that automatically reorients your feed when tilting the webcam down to show your desk. Whether that means showing off handwritten notes or anything else you’re prototyping at your workstation, it’s a novel addition that leans into the collaborative work focus of Logitech’s usual MX products.

You can now buy the new Logitech MX Brio Webcam directly from the company’s online store. It retails for $199.99 and comes in several different finishes. You’ll also find it over at Best Buy.

Logitech’s new MX Brio just showed up for me last night, so I haven’t had a chance to take a hands-on look just yet. That will be coming in the near future. So stay tuned for coverage on just how this compares to your MacBook’s built-in webcam and some other popular options out there.

