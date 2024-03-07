Anker’s Mars 3 Air Google TV projector with 4K resolution and Chromecast hits new $450 low

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector for $449.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $30 off coupon. Recently fetching $600, this projector began at a much higher $1,100 MSRP upon its release back in August. It has only had a few varying discounts since, dropping in $100 increments throughout the fall before reaching its current list price. With the turn of the new year, we have already seen two previous discounts, one to $500 and the other to $479. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 25% markdown off the new going rate, beating out our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low.

This smart projector gives you a 1080p resolution screen cast up to 120 inches with Android TV 11.0 so you’ll have access to your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. It also offers Chromecast capabilities, letting you stream content directly from your phone as well. Equipped with dual-8W speakers paired with Dolby Audio, you’ll receive a rich sound experience that immerses you deeper into your entertainment without the need for extra equipment, even when you’re outside for movie nights.

You’ll be good to go in only a matter of seconds, with the projector’s intelligent environment adaptation technology ensuring a clear and precise picture thanks to its auto-keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance. You’ll get 2.5 hours of battery power to watch through the night’s movie selection or binge plenty of TV episodes, extended to 8 hours for music playback. It also offers HDMI, USB-A, and DC port options as well.

For more options check out our recent coverage of the Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector that lets you experience up to 120 inches of 1080p entertainment. It comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery that offers up to 3 hours of wireless projections on a single charge and over 5,000 pre-installed apps through Android TV 9, including favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, and more. You can also learn about Optoma’s newest UHZ55 Smart UHD Laser Projector, a lightning-fast, long-lasting solution for all entertainment, gaming, and home office needs.

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air GTV Projector features:

Visuals That Dazzle: The 1080P HDR display paired with 400 ANSI Lumens offers a vivid, bright picture for a truly cinematic quality, whether you’re indoors or enjoying an outdoor projection under the night sky.

Google TV Intergration: Dive into a universe of entertainment with this smart projector, offering licensed Netflix streaming and a variety of content at your fingertips.

Sound That Moves With You: Dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio deliver rich, room-filling sound for an immersive audio experience without extra equipment, complementing the outdoor projector experience.

Marathon Media Sessions Unleashed: With up to 2.5 hours of movie or 8 hours of music playback, indulge in back-to-back episodes or an entire album without interruption, ideal for extended outdoor entertainment.

Set Up in Seconds: Intelligent Environment Adaptation Technology ensures the perfect view with auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance, making it an ideal outdoor portable projector for any setting.

