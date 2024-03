Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $24 in several colorways (Reg. $49)

Just after seeing Apple debut some new colors at the start of the month, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Apple Watch Bands. We’re particularly focusing on the 45mm stylings today, with deals starting from $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each one drops from the usual $49 price tag and is $5 or more below our previous mention. There’s as much as 50% in savings attached and just about every one of the colors is down to an all-time low. We break down which styles are getting in on the savings below.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other fall-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear. Each one of these will work with not just 45mm devices, but also 44mm and 42mm Apple Watches.

If Apple’s official offering isn’t quite what you’re looking for, you can also just shop all of our favorite band recommendations. Breaking down the best options out there for any style or budget, there’s an assortment of curated leather bands, metal link straps, fitness-ready solutions, and other accessories for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Sport Band features:

Made from a custom high-performance fluoroelastomer, the Sport Band is durable and strong, yet surprisingly soft. The smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin. An innovative pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean fit. Apple Watch Sport Band includes 3 straps that can be.

