Save up to $2,399 on EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, more during 13-day spring sale

Now that we are finally shaking off the winter chills and headed into warmer months, EcoFlow has launched a 13-day spring sale that is taking up to $2,399 off a selection of power stations, expansion batteries, bundle packages, accessories, an air conditioner/heater, and even a portable refrigerator with an integrated ice maker – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase. There are also extra ways to save more, with the company offering an additional 10% off on orders over $2,000, as well as an additional 7% off solar panels when purchasing two or more. Whether it’s for camping, longer-term off-grid living, or emergency use during natural disasters, power stations are always a handy device to have around to cover all your appliance and device-charging needs. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to the lowest prices.

EcoFlow portable device discounts:

EcoFlow bundle discounts:

EcoFlow accessory discounts:

This spring sale will continue until March 18, taking up to $2,399 off these power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and accessories. One important thing to note is that, like the two big previous sales, three upcoming dates are scheduled to have 24-hour flash sales that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together. These flash sales are scheduled for March 11, March 14, and March 18, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station features:

[Fastest Charging in the Industry] – Fully recharge using an AC outlet in only 70 minutes with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology.

[Power 80% of Your Appliances] – With an output of up to 1600W, run 80% off all your appliances, even high wattage ones. With 11 outlets, from 800W AC outlets to USB-C, simultaneously charge or run all your devices without worrying about overloading.

[LFP Long-Life Battery] – Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 Pro more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 Pro includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

[Fast Solar Charging] – Use clean, green renewable energy to recharge RIVER 2 Pro, in as fast as 3.5 hours with 220W solar input.

[Light & Portable] – With a lightweight of only 17.2 lbs, RIVER 2 Pro is the ideal outdoor generator for all your off-grid adventures. With a built-in handle, this portable battery is easy and convenient to take anywhere you need power.

[What’s included] – RIVER 2 Pro portable power station, AC charging cable, Car charging cable, DC5521 Connection Cable, User manual, and a 5-year service.

