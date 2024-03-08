iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 iPhone 15 and Android car mount drops to $20 (Save $5)

Amazon is now offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Car Mount for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer drops from its usual $25 price tag in order to match our previous mention. It’s the best since back over the holidays in December, too. iOttie’s One Touch mount comes in a dashboard design for keeping your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view while on the road. This mount is designed to handle pretty much every smartphone out there, from Apple’s biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max to mini Android handsets and everything in-between.

Of course, Qi2 car mounts are here and worth a look if we’re talking about road-worthy accessories. Not quite as affordable and designed with iPhones in mind, we just saw Baseus launch a new model at $26 to go alongside ESR’s own take on a MagSafe mount. If you’re looking to catch up on all of the other Qi2 releases from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

The weekend is just about here, and for all of this week’s other best discounts you’ll want to be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. With top picks from the likes of Twelve South, Nomad, and Belkin, there are plenty of must-have accessories up for grabs.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

