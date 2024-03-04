Baseus brings active cooling to its new15W MagPro Qi2 air vent car mount [Deal]

Baseus is joining the fray with its first Qi2 charger. The new MagPro Car Mount debuts with an air vent design and 15W charging capabilities, as well as active cooling. It’s also now available for purchase with a launch discount attached.

A new challenger is here in the world of Qi2 – Baseus. The company has been growing on us at 9to5Toys as of late, and that’s even more the case now that it has its first piece of tech out with the new charging technology. The Baseus MagPro is very similar to other car mounts we’ve seen, adopting an air vent form-factor that clips into the AC vents on most cars. It arrives with full 15W charging capabilities for iPhone 15 series or any of Apple’s other more recent handsets.

All pretty standard so far.

Where Baseus does look to offer something different – and not just its own take on the exact same charger that its competitors have made – is with the cooling. The new MagPro Qi2 mount comes with its own dedicated system for keeping your handset cool while refueling. There’s an aluminum metal sheet with a heat sink to help draw warmth from the actual contact point with your handset and a fan to actually circulate in cooler air.

In my review of previous car mounts with Qi2, I’ve already found that they actually go a long ways towards cutting down on excess heat – at least compared to their magnetic Qi counterparts from previous years. Baseus seems to be taking that a step further with an active cooling system.

You can now buy the Baseus MagPro Qi2 mount with a $39.99 MSRP. It’s available via the company’s Amazon storefront. To celebrate the debut, there’s also a launch discount that drops pricing down to $25.99 when you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That easily makes this the most affordable Qi2 car mount we’ve seen, on top of one of the more capable thanks to the active cooling features.

The Baseus MagPro Qi2 mount is now only the third of its kind to debut with the new technology. Back in January, we saw ESR throw its hat into the ring with the announcement of a whole lineup of new Qi2 accessories. Its first car mount led the way, which clocked in at an affordable $36. Today’s new release joins that model and a higher-end option from iOttie that was just revealed.

If you’re looking to catch up on all of the other Qi2 releases from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

