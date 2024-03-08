Greenworks 80V 730 CFM cordless electric blower clears away debris for $180 (Reg. $250)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 730 CFM Cordless Electric Handheld Blower for $179.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its usual $250 price tag, it began 2023 above its MSRP by $10, until February when it first dropped to $213 before seeing regular discounts throughout the rest of the year. It saw its biggest price drop in July when it fell to the $175 all-time low before riding a higher $194 rate through Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 28% markdown off the going rate and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This 80V blower is 20% lighter than typical gas blowers, offering 25% more air volume as well as 20% more air speed than its predecessor, and is designed for yards up to 1 acre in size. Equipped with a brushless motor that is standard in all Greenworks power products, it can reach airflow speeds of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, with its variable speed trigger ensuring better handling and more control. The 80V 2.5Ah Lithium-ion battery is interchangeable with any of the power products within the Greenworks family and provides this blower up to 70 minutes of continuous runtime on low setting.

For more Greenworks deals, check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that offers extra savings for My Best Buy members. It comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. Likewise, you’ll find a similar deal for the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo that will have you ready to jump into outdoor spring cleaning around your home or space.

Greenworks 80V Cordless Brushless Axial Leaf Blower Features:

80V BRUSHLESS BLOWER: 25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre​

730 CFM / 170 MPH: Perfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios​

BRUSHLESS MOTOR TECHNOLOGY: 2X more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life​

VARIABLE SPEED TRIGGER/TURBO: For maximum power, great for moving heavier objects​

CRUISE CONTROL/LIGHTWEIGHT: For better handling and less user fatigue

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!