Score an extra Apple MagSafe 3 charger for your new MacBook Air at $36

Woot is now offering the official Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Charging Cable at $35.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This is down from its usual $49 price tag and saves you 27%. It’s a match of the all-time low for only the second time and comes in just the standard silver colorway. This discount is as rare as they come for an official piece of Apple kit, especially if you’re looking to take advantage of Apple’s MagSafe tech away from your main setup. Head below for more.

Apple first refreshed its MagSafe 3 connector for the M1 Pro MacBooks, finally bringing back the magnetic charging option after being gone for years. The cable is still the same one that comes in the box with even the all-new M3 MacBook Airs, letting you score a spare for your everyday carry or one to always have on-hand at a discount. It sports a woven design and metal connector that can magnetically lock onto the side of your Mac. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our 14-inch MacBook Pro review.

If you don’t want to score a spare magnetic charging cord for the everyday carry and would prefer to keep your setup as light as possible, scoring a typical USB-C cable is a much more versatile solution. Anker makes one of our favorite options on the market, with its PowerLine III Flow offering arriving at $22 or less depending on the length with seven different styles to choose from. It sports a premium rubbery casing to house the 100W charging capabilities.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable features:

This 2-meter charge cable features a magnetic MagSafe 3 connector that helps guide the plug to the charging port of your Mac notebook. Pair it with a compatible USB-C power adapter to conveniently charge your notebook from a wall outlet and take advantage of fast-charging capabilities. The magnetic connection is strong enough to resist most unintended disconnects, but if someone trips on the cable, it releases so your Mac notebook stays put.

