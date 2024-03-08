Sun Joe’s SPX3500 2,300 PSI electric pressure washer hits $149 (Save $96), more from $72

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3500 Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $149 shipped. Normally fetching $245, it spent the first five months of 2023 bouncing between its MSRP and a $149 annual low, one that would not be seen again until today. It spent the rest of the year never falling below $197, with today’s deal coming in to remedy this trend as a 39% markdown off the going rate that lands at the third-lowest price we have tracked, but the lowest price we have seen since October 2022.

This 13A pressure washer comes equipped with a 2,000W brushless induction motor to blast away the most stubborn dirt, tar, mud, and grime with its 2,300 PSI. It features an adjustable detergent dial that lets you add just the right amount of soap from the onboard 40.6 fluid-ounce detergent tank. With five interchangeable spray tips, you can choose between zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and soap. And you won’t have to worry about conserving energy as the washer’s system automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged.

More Sun Joe equipment seeing discounts:

For more options to expand your arsenal of tools, check out our recent coverage of the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit that offers extra savings for My Best Buy members. It comes in a more portable form than its counterparts, providing 1,900 PSI with a 1.2 GPM flow rate and several attachments for more versatile options to clean off the winter grime around your home or space. Likewise, you’ll find a similar deal for the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo that will have you ready to jump into outdoor spring cleaning around your home or space.

Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer Features:

Equipped with a 13-amp motor, SPX3501 packs a super-powered punch of pure cleaning power. SPX3501’s includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, 34-inch spray wand for those hard to reach messes, a 35-foot GFCI extension cord to give you room to roam, and easy-glide wheels for maximum maneuverability. Also included is a hose reel, for storage convenience.

