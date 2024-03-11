Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch gets power from the sun at $279 (Reg. $400)

Amazon now offers the Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch for $279 shipped. This is $121 off the usual $400 price tag and delivers a new all-time low. It’s an extra $21 under our previous mention, too. The last chance to save was back over Black Friday, with today’s offer marking only the second discount in nearly a year. Detailed in our launch coverage, we break down how this smartwatch lets you skip the charger in favor of spending time outdoors below.

Garmin’s Instinct 2S Solar name is more than just a marketing ploy, as it actually does tap into the sun’s rays for power. Just a few hours of use outside in sunlight means that you can indefinitely extend the battery life of this smartwatch. Otherwise, you’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, and respiration means that it tracks all the stats you could need, so you won’t even want to take it off.

Also on sale right now, some higher-end wearables from the Samsung ecosystem are starting from their best-ever prices. A whole series of Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches are now on sale at Amazon complete with more premium designs at $240.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch features:

Whatever you do, own it with Instinct® 2S Solar. This rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you, unique enough to fit your style and small enough to fit your wrist. Plus, solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions) so you can take on life’s unlimited possibilities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!