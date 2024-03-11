Launch your IT career with 15 CompTIA certification courses for $60 (Reg. $585)

Looking to pivot into a tech career or boost your IT skills? The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle provides a comprehensive education for anyone who wants to become a certified tech expert. For a limited time, you can get the bundle for just $59.97 (Reg. $585) via 9to5Toys Specials — that’s the best price on the web.

Thanks to artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the IT sector is booming. Specialist roles like cybersecurity have millions of unfilled positions, and even the average IT professional is currently earning $92,712 per year, according to Glassdoor.

Whether you’re looking to break into the industry or simply climb the career ladder, getting certified is important. And that’s where this bundle can help.

Through 15 courses and a mammoth 262 hours of expert-led instruction, you get the perfect prep for every major CompTIA certification exam. That includes IT Fundamentals+, A+, Network+, Server+, Linux+, Cloud Essentials, Cloud+, Project+, PenTest+, CySA+, Security+, and CASP+.

Each course includes video lectures focusing on real-world problems, helping you to become truly job-ready — and ready for the exam. With lifetime on-demand access, you can also work at your own pace.

The content comes from top training provider, IDUNOVA. This platform has been around for more than 20 years, picking up plenty of plaudits along the way. Previous learners have left some generous ratings for the courses in this bundle.

Order today for just $59.97 to get lifetime 24/7 access to all 15 courses, normally worth $585.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!