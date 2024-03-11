Panasonic eneloop pro power pack includes 10 rechargeable batteries for $53

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $53.10 shipped. Down from $63, it spent 2023 fluctuating between a $78 high and a short-lived $51 low during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a $10 markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked – just $2 above the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday sales. This bundle is a great alternative to cut down on single-use consumables while also saving you money as well. Alongside a four-battery charger, you’ll receive eight reliable AA batteries with an individual capacity of 2,550mAh and two AAA batteries with a 950mAh capacity, ideal for small toys, remotes, game controllers, digital cameras, wireless computer devices, and more. They can each be recharged up to 500 times, and maintains an 85% charge for up to 1 year when not in use. You can also find a slightly bigger bundle with six AAs and six AAAs along with the charger for $55. Head below for more.

A cheaper option to get started with the eneloop pro system would be this Panasonic AA starter pack for $31. You’ll receive the same charger to cover your recharging needs along with four AA rechargeable batteries with a 2,600mAh capacity. If you’re looking for more advanced options, you can find a 12-pack of AAA batteries with a three-hour quick-charger for $65. It can cover four AAA or AA pro batteries in up to four hours, two AAA or AA pro batteries in two hours, four regular AAA or AA batteries in three hours, or two regular AAA or AA batteries in 1.5 hours. You can also find a bundle option for a 16-pack of eneloop Pro AAA batteries alongside a 12-pack of eneloop Pro AA batteries for $113. If you’re unconcerned with having the Pro batteries, you’ll also find the above AAA Pro 12-pack bundled with a 16-pack of regular eneloop AA batteries for $91.

For even more options, check out the ongoing discounts for the Amazon Basics 24-pack of Rechargeable AAA NiMH High-Capacity Batteries. It gives you 24 reliable AAA batteries with an individual capacity of 800mAh, and at its current price you’ll be getting this large quantity that amounts to $0.74 per battery. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly deals on EVs, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Panasonic eneloop pro Battery Power Pack features:

EXTREMELY POWERFUL NiMH RECHARGEABLE BATTERIES: eneloop pro AA high capacity Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery deliver up to 2550mAh typical, 2450mAh minimum; eneloop pro AAA high capacity Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery deliver up to 950mAh typical, 900mAh minimum

LONG LASTING PERFORMANCE: Recharge eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable batteries up to 500 times

PRE-CHARGED AND READY TO USE: eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable batteries are pre-charged at the factory using solar power and maintain up to 85% of their charge after 1 year (when unused and properly stored)

ADVANCED CHARGING CAPABILITES: The Panasonic CC75 battery charger individually charges each eneloop pro AA and AAA rechargeable battery, resulting in a perfect charge every time

4 INDIVIDUAL LED INDICATORS: The CC75 battery charger features 4 separate LED charging lights, one for each unique charging station

VERSATILE USB CHARGING PORT: The CC75 battery charger features a USB charging port; 5V 1a that can be used to charge other devices

BATTERY DETECTION TECHNOLOGY: Each eneloop pro AA or AAA rechargeable battery is analyzed (when the battery is installed) and the charger station for that battery will end the charging process when each battery has been fully charged

