Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect M3 MacBook Air stand, on sale for $34

Twelve South Curve SE

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve SE MacBook Stand for $34 shipped. This is down from the usual $40 price tag for the first time this year. We haven’t seen a discount since back in December, and now it’s marked down just in time to pair with all of the new M3 MacBook Air orders beginning to show up. We previously took a hands-on look at the whole experience in our hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

The Twelve South Curve SE takes on a more affordable approach to the brand’s usual aluminum MacBook stands. It comes in a 3-piece design instead of being a single piece of metal, while still offering much of the same slick design that fits in perfectly with your Apple setup. It elevates your MacBook a few inches off the desktop for better viewing angles and less neck strain. So if one of your resolutions for 2024 is to be more ergonomic, the Twelve South Curve SE is the perfect upgrade. 

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your MacBook into a workstation, if you’re looking for something portable. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is shipping.

Twelve South Curve SE Stand features:

Curve SE comes in 3 easy to assemble aluminum sections vs one solid piece of aluminum, and a new Silver color. This entry level model still has the same dimentions and basic benefits of our original Curve, and is a perfect way to test out the Curve Family! Once assembled, we do not recommend disassembly as it is meant to be a permanent connection. Curve SE raises your laptop 6 inches (15cm) off the surface to keep your screen at eye level and help to reduce neck and shoulder strain.

