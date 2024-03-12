Android game and app deals: Rotaeno, Fuel Manager Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

This afternoon’s Android game and app deals are now ready to go down below. Just make sure to check out these deals on Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases as well as the return of the all-time low pricing on Google Pixel 8. As for the apps, highlights include Rotaeno, Fuel Manager Pro, Twilight Pro Unlock, Mindroid PRO Unlock, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Infinity Dungeon 2! FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Accumulator PDF creator FREE (Reg. $19)
- Rotaeno $2 (Reg. $3)
- Twilight Pro Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- PowerLine PRO Unlock $3.50 (Reg. $7)
- Baby Sleep PRO $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mindroid PRO Unlock $5 (Reg. $10)
- Sleep as Android Unlock $20 (Reg. $40)
- Rounded – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Iggy – Icon Pack $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Collins Bird Guide $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fuel Manager Pro (Consumption) $2.50 (Reg. $9.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone 2 HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Defense Zone HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- Rigoletto – Squircle Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Marigold – Lines Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Watermelon – Lines Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Rotation Control FREE (Reg. $1)
- CHUCHEL $2 (Reg. $6)
- Botanicula $2 (Reg. $16)
- Samorost 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Samorost 3 $2 (Reg. $16)
- Little Berry Forest 2 : Stars $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Little Berry Forest 1 $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Siralim Ultimate $6 (Reg. $10)
Rotaeno features:
Rotaeno is a heart-pounding, thumb-tapping, wrist-flicking rhythm game that fully utilizes your device’s gyroscope for an unprecedented musical experience.
Rotate your device to hit notes as you soar through the stars. Drop into your headphones and immerse yourself in the kick beats and stellar synths of this astronautical adventure!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!