Save 20% on Burton Goods’ gorgeous full-grain leather MacBook Pro cases with this code

Burton Goods, formerly known as Pad & Quill, is giving folks another chance to score one of its gorgeous leather MacBook Pro covers at a discount. These new releases wrap your Apple machine in a protective and particularly beautiful leather treatment with your choice of a Mahogany, Deep Amber, or Onyx Black colorway. Designed to fit any of the 14- or 16-inch M series MacBook Pro models released between 2020 and 2024, you can now use the code you’ll find down below to knock a solid 20% off your order. All of the details await after the fold.

Burton Goods is now offering its 14-in our 16-inch Luxury Leather Slim Case For MacBook Pro starting from $151 shipped using code 8CH369 at checkout (the code might already be applied when you go to checkout). Regularly starting from $190, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked since they released a couple months back now.

Alongside the American full-grain leather exterior, you’ll find a “secure snap-in” fit alongside a soft microfiber lining on the inside. There are cutouts in place that offer direct access to all ports and speakers as well as along the bottom for ventilation purposes. “This isn’t just a case, it’s a love letter to your MacBook, offering both undeniably sleek aesthetics and superb function.”

For more details on the rest of the Burton Goods leather accessory lineup, be sure to swing by our recent hands-on review of its 2-piece magnetic iPhone case featuring a standard leather cover and a folio wallet attachment – it’s easily one of the best options I have tested out in the category. Our launch coverage of its entire new lineup of gear is another notable chance to see what is on offer here.

Burton Goods Luxury Leather Slim Case For MacBook Pro features:

But don’t let the ruggedly handsome exterior fool you. The inside is as soft as a puppy’s hug – with a luxurious microfiber lining that carefully nestles your MacBook, providing cushiony protection and warding off those pesky scratches. Our Slim MacBook Pro Case is an ode to beauty, a pledge of loyalty to quality, and a marvel of precision, mirroring the key pillars of Burton Goods. Philbert the Chow Chow even gives his paws of approval on this one! So here’s to striding into each boardroom or coffee shop with a statement piece that is as functionally cool as it is aesthetically pleasing. Stay stylish, my friends! Stay protected!

