Save $124 on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 at $676, its best price in months

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for $676.58 shipped. This drops the Platinum model with 256GB of SSD storage down from the usual $800 price tag. It’s the third-best we’ve seen, and the lowest in months. The other styles are also on sale at Amazon for a tad more, while all the savings come matched at Best Buy for members. We break down just what exactly is new this time around with the third-generation laptop in our launch coverage. Then head below for the full scoop.

The Surface Laptop Go just got its third installment back in September as Microsoft refreshed its lightweight portable PC. It has a very similar design to the previous release, which comes centered around a 1536 by 1024 resolution screen that is available in four different color options for the casing. Now on the inside is a 12th Gen Intel i5 chip and this model sports 8GB of RAM as well as a 256GB SSD.

We’re expecting to see some new hardware from Microsoft at the end of the month here, but nothing in the realm of the Laptop Go 3. Some other Surface machines that aren’t quite as new will likely be seeing some new iterations powered by Intel’s Core Ultra chips with much of the same Windows Copilot key and AI focus that the latest from Dell has delivered with its 2024 XPS lineup.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 features:

The perfect everyday laptop with an ultra-portable design at under 2.5 pounds with a vibrant 12.4” touchscreen for work or play, wherever you are. Available in Platinum, Sage, Sandstone, and Ice Blue, all in a durable, cool metal finish. Get your work done effortlessly – Stream all the latest releases, and run your favorite day-to-day apps, now with faster performance and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

