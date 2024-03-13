Android game and app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Iron Marines 2, and more

It’s Wednesday afternoon and now it’s time to take a look at the day’s best Google Play app deals for Android users. Be sure to check out the offers we have on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE as well as the official 15W Qi wireless charging pad at $42 and Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Iron Marines 2, Dragon Quest Builders, SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Play this offline td strategy game full of epic td battles & thrilling challenges, and show the kingdom who rules the battlefield when it comes to battle strategy games!

Create your battle strategy with dark heroes and towers, build and upgrade your army and rush to conquer the kingdom!

Command any kind of battlefield and tower: customize your army, set your plan, and rush to epic battles!

Strategy games fan? Kingdom Rush Vengeance is the kind of epic defense game you’ll love!

Battle fierce enemies as you upgrade your towers and rush to complete every challenge this kind of offline td strategy game has to offer!