Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is perfect for iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 at $16

Anker makes some of our favorite Apple accessories, and now we’re tracking a chance to save on one of the very best. Whether you’re looking for the perfect iPhone 15 or Galaxy S24 charger, Anker’s 30W Nano 3 is one of our favorite options right now. It normally sells for $23, but is now dropping down to $15.99 Prime shipped. Delivery is then free in orders over $25. Today’s discount amounts to 30% in savings and applies to several of the colorways. It’s the first chance to save in months, with either all-time lows or the second-best prices to date. We previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. We still love it all this time later for iPhone 15, too, as well as any of the more recent Android smartphones – all of which have stopped shipping with a wall adapter in the box.

It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

For something a bit more affordable, the Anker Nano Pro can only dish out 20W speeds but sells for $12. This is easily the best bang for your buck around if you don’t need the extra juice offered by the Nano 3, and means you can save an extra $4.

Anker Nano 3 GaN charger features:

By swapping out silicon for Gallium Nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to fit 30W of power into a charger that’s just 1.12 inches thick, and 70% smaller than an original 30W charger. Upgraded with a 30W output so now you can charge your earbuds, phone, tablet, and even your MacBook Air with a tiny charger. Deliver full-speed 30W charging for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, or power up your iPad Air (5th Generation) to 50% in just 45 minutes. Also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging (25W).

