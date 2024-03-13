LEGO launches countdown to its upcoming Dungeons and Dragons set, reveal next Tuesday

The LEGO Group has been teasing its upcoming Dungeons and Dragons set for months now. But at long last, we finally know when the kit is coming. Thanks to a super handy countdown on LEGO’s own website, builders will only have to wait until next Tuesday to see the new creation in its full glory.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on X (Twitter) a follow, as well as our Threads, Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

It’s the 50th anniversary of Dungeons and Dragons, and so, of course, the LEGO Group has to be getting in on the action. But it’s not a new development. The company announced that it had a new creation cooking all the way back at the start of 2023. We’ve been waiting ever since, with some teasers from the company making it harder and harder to contain our excitement for what may very well be one of the best kits this year.

But now! The wait comes to a close.

Over on the official LEGO site, you can scope out the countdown. It will officially end on Tuesday, March 19, at 1 p.m. EST (Or 6 p.m. CET, 5 p.m. GMT, and 4 a.m. AEDT on the 20th). That breaks the usual mold on the usual 9 a.m. embargo time we see for LEGO sets. Seems like LEGO is really rolling out the red carpet for this one!

Of course, this is just a timer to see what the set actually looks like. We already know most of what there is to report on the upcoming LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set. It’ll stack up to 3,745 pieces while clocking in at a $359.99 price tag. This will make it one of the largest and most expensive LEGO Ideas creations yet.

We are getting a better idea of what to expect from the minifigures included in the set. They may just be silhouettes, but we have a look at four of the included adventurers that will be assembled in the LEGO Dungeons and Dragons set.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!