Check out two upcoming space-themed LEGO gift with purchase sets

Through the start of the year, the LEGO Ideas team has been holding a contest to pick one of the next LEGO gift with purchase sets. All themed around space exploration, the Exploring the Cosmos contest now has a winner! Invoking some extreme Classic Space vibes, the new Micro Rail Command Center gives us a good idea of what to expect from a future freebie.

LEGO plans to keep the nostalgia rolling, at least for a little while longer, thanks to the model that it deemed the winner of its latest contest. Submitted by a builder known as Falkorich, the upcoming Micro Rail Command Center will get turned into an official LEGO set. This model will get released exclusively as a gift with purchase. It should likely arrive before the end of the year, too.

This far out, we don’t know the requirements for the gift with purchase, either. Nor do we know the exact date of when it’ll go up on LEGO Shop. But that’s to be expected.

The LEGO Micro Rail Command Center isn’t exactly a one-to-one remake of the Monorail Transport System from all the way back in 1987, but it certainly comes inspired by it. It features 250 pieces and as it stands right now, comes with two miniature astronauts. Here’s how the creator describes it.

SPACE! This micro-size space command center is done in classic space style and features a railway. The railway has three cars. Front car has an openable cockpit. The other two cars have openable bay doors. The command building has a station for the railway with a platform for easy loading and unloading. It also has a control tower with a removeable roof. This 250-piece set comes with 2 micro sized astronauts. I hope you enjoy this set.

There’s also another LEGO gift with purchase on the way, too. This Moon Car model won the vehicle category of the competition and comes to us from builder EnchantingNoodle. This futuristic little model is a minifigure-scale hovercar riding along on the lunar surface. It includes 247 bricks as well as two minifigures enjoying their moon joyride.

