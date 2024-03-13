Score a Nintendo Switch OLED console down at $315 with a $50 gift card ($400 value)

Alongside this morning’s notable price drop on the standard Switch console at $276 with a $25 gift card, a special promotion at Dell is now undercutting the ongoing Mario Day deals. First off, you can land the black/white OLED model Nintendo Switch console for $349.99 with a $50 Dell gift card, which is already a better value than the $25 gift card Best Buy and Amazon are giving out. However, if you add this one cheapie filler item to your cart and then add the OLED Switch to your cart, your total will drop to $315.57 shipped – and you’ll still receive the $50 gift card. More details below.

The OLED model Switch regularly carries a $350 price tag. That means, with the included value of the $50 gift card, you’re seeing a total savings of around $85 here. This is one of the best deals on OLED models yet and a much better value than you’ll see from the Best Buy and Amazon deals, depending on how much value you put on the Dell gift card.

And here’s the rest of the ongoing Mario Day Day Switch console deals if you would prefer to take that route:

Check out our hands-on review of the Nintendo Switch OLED and then dive into the rest of the ongoing Mario Day game deals right here.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features:

Vivid 7” OLED screen

Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer

64 GB internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system)

Enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes

Wide adjustable stand

