Score a Nintendo Switch OLED console down at $315 with a $50 gift card ($400 value)

Justin Kahn -
$400 value $315
Nintendo Switch OLED in black/white

Alongside this morning’s notable price drop on the standard Switch console at $276 with a $25 gift card, a special promotion at Dell is now undercutting the ongoing Mario Day deals. First off, you can land the black/white OLED model Nintendo Switch console for $349.99 with a $50 Dell gift card, which is already a better value than the $25 gift card Best Buy and Amazon are giving out. However, if you add this one cheapie filler item to your cart and then add the OLED Switch to your cart, your total will drop to $315.57 shipped – and you’ll still receive the $50 gift card. More details below.  

The OLED model Switch regularly carries a $350 price tag. That means, with the included value of the $50 gift card, you’re seeing a total savings of around $85 here. This is one of the best deals on OLED models yet and a much better value than you’ll see from the Best Buy and Amazon deals, depending on how much value you put on the Dell gift card. 

And here’s the rest of the ongoing Mario Day Day Switch console deals if you would prefer to take that route:

Check out our hands-on review of the Nintendo Switch OLED and then dive into the rest of the ongoing Mario Day game deals right here

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features:

  • Vivid 7” OLED screen
  • Local co-op, online, and local wireless multiplayer
  • 64 GB internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system)
  • Enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes
  • Wide adjustable stand

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Yeedi’s K950 robot vacuum and mop with smart controls...
Anker’s 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is perfect for i...
Save $130 on Dyson’s HP10 Hot+Cool oscillating purifi...
Check out two upcoming space-themed LEGO gift with purc...
Lectric’s new ONE e-bike sees $220 launch discount wi...
Apple’s new 13- and 15-inch M3 MacBook Airs now a...
Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus leather cases sta...
Learn to control your money and develop dynamic leaders...
Load more...
Show More Comments