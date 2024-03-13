Philips Hue’s White Ambiance 75W LED Smart Bulb drops to $16 (New low, Reg. $28)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance 75W Smart Bulb for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is most notably a new all-time low. It’s down from the usual $28 price tag for the first time in months and saves you 43%. Our last mention was back in the fall as part of a 15% off sale.

This Philips Hue smart bulb features a brighter output that’s the equivalent of a 75W incandescent bulb. In LED terms, this model can dish out 1,100 lumens of light, and its White Ambiance features means that it can adjust color temperature on top of brightness. It connects to HomeKit via the Hue Bridge over Zigbee, but also Alexa, Assistant, and the smartphone app via Bluetooth.

Today’s discount starts off the work week with all of the other deals in our smart home guide. We’re tracking tons of different gear for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups that are marked down from their MSRPs. A highlight that fits right in with the lead deal has Philips Hue’s popular outdoor HomeKit lightstrip. It is seeing a timely pre-spring discount to $88 from its usual $120 price tag.

Philips Hue White Ambiance 75W Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

