Rare discount lands on LEGO’s 3,000-piece Ideas Tree House at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the LEGO Ideas Tree House. It hasn’t been the easiest set to find on store shelves lately, but now Amazon is marking it down to $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the usual $250 price tag it has been selling for months – like it does directly from LEGO. We haven’t seen it go on sale since back in October, for comparison. Head below for the full rundown.

Standing over 14 inches tall, the LEGO Ideas Tree House is one of the largest fan-inspired creations to date and assembles a detail-packed build with 3,036 pieces. Complete with a furnished interior, there’s also interchangeable leaves to mix up the look of the tree house for spring or fall. The LEGO Group also includes four minifigures as well as loads of accessories to complement the brick-built tree house itself. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

LEGO Ideas Tree House features:

Build, display and play with this intricately detailed, 3036-piece LEGO Ideas 21318 Tree House toy playset. A complex build for experienced LEGO builders that all the family will love to play with, it features a landscape base, tree that can be built into different shapes, and 3 LEGO tree house cabins, a main bedroom, bathroom and kid’s room. The tree has interchangeable sets of green (summer) leaves and yellow and brown (fall) leaf elements, these and various plant elements on the base are all made from sustainable-plant-based polyethylene plastic and the treetop and cabin roofs are removable to allow easy access.

