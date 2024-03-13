New low lands on TP-Link’s 2023 Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera at just $24 today

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This model launched last spring at $35 and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $2 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. You’re also now looking at one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a relatively modern smart indoor camera from a trusted smart home brand. Head below for more details.

The EC71 Kasa Smart Indoor Camera featured here today delivers pan and tilt action to help keep everything in the room in frame – it features 360-degree horizontal and 113-degree vertical range. Joining built-in motion tracking tech and real-time alerts, it delivers live video feeds being sent to your smart device of choice alongside 2-way audio and an optional built-in siren for security. Best of all, there is subscription-free onboard footage storage by way of the 256GB microSD card slot.

Speaking of which, we are still tracking a solid deal on Samsung’s 200MB/s 256GB PRO Ultimate microSD. Now down at $28 shipped via Amazon, this is among the fastest consumer-grade microSD cards out there and it is now at one of its best prices since debuting last year.

Swing by our smart home hub for more.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera features:

This Pan/Tilt IP camera see everything across an entire room or walkway with the 360° horizontal and 113° vertical range pan/tilt field of view. Kasa Smart Hidden Camera with Audio/Video can automatically track moving objects or people, providing real-time alerts and increasing the overall effectiveness of your security system. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, you can even enable baby crying detection to use EC71 as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if it’s your pet playing around or if someone is actually there. Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!