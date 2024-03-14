Amazon’s new AI tool lets sellers turn an existing e-commerce page into a product page

Amazon is making it even easier for brands to move their product pages over to the online retailer. There’s a new tool launching in the coming weeks that makes it as easy as copying and pasting your website’s link. As you can probably guess, Amazon is using generative AI to make it happen, which opens up its own share of concerns.

Amazon’s newest AI feature is on the way. It’s geared towards helping smaller businesses and brands who haven’t already begun selling on Amazon make the jump from an existing e-commerce site. All a company has to do is plug in their website’s URL, and the tool will generate an Amazon product page for the item – it handles everything from title to written descriptions and even porting over images.

But Amazon, being as big as it is, already has quality control issues as is.

This kind of feature is ripe for opportunities from scammers ripping off actual well-known brands. Amazon is warning sellers that only site owners can use this feature – that, or they at the very least have to be a rights holder or have a license to use the link’s contents. You know, authorized parties and all of that. But verifying that seems like an uphill battle for the e-commerce giant.

Amazon does note that it may, in fact, take legal action if it finds out that any seller is bending those rules and has lied about their ownership of the website. There are no specifics on this yet, and being that it’s an entirely new feature, Amazon doesn’t have any previously-caught offenders to parade around to show they’re taking concerns seriously. So we’ll just have to take the company’s word that things are going to be under control.

The feature is rolling out now and will be available to US sellers in the coming weeks. You can read more about the feature and the rollout over in this Amazon Blog Post.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Amazon is hopping on the generative AI bandwagon. Even so much as mentioning AI in a press release can cause your company’s stock to skyrocket (cough cough, NVIDIA, TSM, and MARA), so it’s no wonder the trend continues. Today’s news comes after Amazon launched a new AI art feature for its Fire TVs and after the rollout of last fall’s AI review rollouts on product listing pages.

