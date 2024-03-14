HP Omen 34-inch UltraWide 165Hz curved gaming monitor falls to $360 (Reg. $480)

Amazon is offering the HP OMEN 34-inch QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor for $359.99 shipped. Regularly $480, it spent the overwhelming majority either riding its MSRP or repeating the same discount to $380 until Black Friday sales brought costs lower to its $330 all-time low. Todayâ€™s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $20 and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked â€“ $30 above the all-time low from Black Friday.

Equipped with an UltraWide resolution of 3440x1440p, supported by a 1ms grey-to-grey response time and 165Hz refresh rate, youâ€™ll see far more surroundings in-game than a normal monitor, eliminating motion blur for a crisp fluidity in action so youâ€™ll always have a leg up on competition. Youâ€™ll also experience a more vibrant immersion into your game thanks to its 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum and 90% DCI-P3. It features two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and one DisplayPort 1.4 port, as well as AMD FreeSync Premium to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. You can head below to read more.

And since youâ€™re investing in a new monitor, why not upgrade your battelstation further by reducing the amount of desk space it takes up with theÂ NB North Bayou Monitor Desk Mount Stand, currently on Amazon forÂ $33.90 shipped,Â after clipping the on-page $3 off coupon. This full-motion swivel monitor arm with a gas spring can easily handle your new monitorâ€™s weight while reducing clutter.

To make sure any of your smaller devices on your desk are getting the proper juice whenever they need it, check out our recent coverage of the ongoing deal for the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station. It has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs â€“ even featuring a digital display that lets you monitor each portâ€™s charging status in real-time.

HP Omen 34-inch QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor features:

REFINE YOUR PLAY SPACE â€“ Itâ€™s equipped with ports perfect for connecting your gaming PC, console, and even a work PC. Thanks to the easy cable management and the adjustable stand, your desk will be just how you like it

ALL YOUR FUN, CUSTOM â€“ Play around with every possible setting in OMEN Gaming Hubâ€”a one-stop shop for customizing your ecosystem. Make your monitor, any PC, and select accessories work better together the way you want

EXPLORE NEW WORLDS â€“ With peak brightness of 400 nits, experience games how the developers intended with brighter whites, deeper blacks and richer colors

