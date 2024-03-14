Return to the Lands Between with a new low on the official Elden Ring Art Book V2 at $37.50

You can finally become the true Elden Lord of collectors with today’s deals on the official Elden Ring art books. Just after FromSoftware gave us our first good look at the upcoming and highly-anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Amazon is giving the Tarnished a chance to land some deals on the official Elden Ring art books. The real highlight here, especially if you already grabbed volume 1, is the new all-time low we are tracking on the Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume II at $37.50 shipped. This hardcover collector’s book originally launched at $60 and, after a couple price drops over the last few months, has now landed at its best price ever. Hit the jump or more details.

The official Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume II brings players back to the Lands Between for the second-half of FromSoft’s action RPG, Souldborne epic with 384 more pages of “stunning art of the foes great and small that threaten to end the player’s journey.” It also features detailed imagery and information on weapons, items found within the game, and more.

If you, however, haven’t scored the original version, Amazon is offering the official Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume I down at $43.71 shipped. This hardcover compendium also carries a regular price of $60 and is now at the best price we have tracked in nearly a year. “Volume I features key art from the game’s opening movie, concept and development art of the large open-world and claustrophobic dungeons, and the game’s many characters and armors.”

Elden Ring: Official Art Book Volume II features:

The two-volume Elden Ring: Official Art Book contains a plethora of artworks from the game’s ‘Lands Between’ and its inhabitants in stunning oversized hardcover editions. Volume II includes stunning art of the foes great and small that threaten to end the player’s journey, the weapons used to slay them, and even a list of the many items found within the game… very useful for dedicated fans! This translated English art book contains the same content found in the Japanese edition.

