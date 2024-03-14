Motorola’s popular MA1 wireless Android Auto adapter drops to $60 (Save 33%)

Amazon now offers the Motorola MA1 Wireless Android Auto Car Adapter for $59.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $90 price tag in order to save you 33%. It’s an extra $1 below our previous mention from back in January, too, while being the second-best discount in the past year at within $5 of the all-time low from a 1-day sale. This is easily our favorite wireless Android Auto adapter on the market, especially as its price continues to drop.

Motorola’s MA1 adapter upgrades your car and its existing entertainment unit’s Android Auto support with wireless connectivity. So instead of having to physically plug your smartphone in each time you get in the car, this add-on will let you pair wirelessly for a more seamless experience. It plugs into your ride via USB-A, and we cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

On the far more affordable side of upgrading the experience of everything from trips to the store to full-on road trips, iOttie’s Easy One Touch 5 car mount makes it easy to dock your Android handset right now to the steering wheel. This discounted model is on a version with a dashboard mount, which gives you a suction cup design to place anywhere around your car’s cockpit. It’s down to $20 right now, too, saving you 20% in the process.

Motorola MA1 Wireless Adapter features:

The power of your phone on your car screen. Android Auto is a simpler, safer way to use your phone in the car. The MA1 provides a wireless connection to Android Auto on your car display to make it even easier get all your favorite maps, media and messaging apps on your car display.

