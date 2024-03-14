New all-time low drops Lenovo’s second-gen IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook to $349

Best Buy is now offering the second-generation Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook for $349 shipped. Today’s offer discounts the newer model that was just refreshed last year from its usual $499 going rate. It’s $150 off and down to a new all-time low. This is also $20 under our previous mention from last fall, too. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Now refreshed with some added performance, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design just like before. Now this time around, everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7cG2 processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM – all notable improvements over the original model. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation.

We’re also still tracking a discount on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE. This model takes a different focus than the Lenovo model above and is now on sale for a new all-time low of $469. It’s down from $649 and, while not as affordable as the lead deal, offers $180 in savings alongside its gaming prowess. The savings also carry over to HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is the best value around at $139.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!