Android game and app deals: Despotism 3k, 911 Operator, To the Moon, and more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Despotism 3k

Your Friday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals are now at the ready down below. Just be sure to also scope out the deals we are tracking on the new OnePlus Watch 2 as well as the Google Nest Thermostat with Matter and Bose’s Ultra QuietComfort earbuds and headphones. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Despotism 3k, 911 Operator, To the Moon, Purrfect Apawcalypse 3, Three Kingdoms Last Warlord, and more. Head below for a complete look at the rest of today’s Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Despotism 3k features:

Humanity is enslaved by an AI… which is awesome, because we’re on the right side of the conflict. Exploit puny humans to extract power and build your own empire! You’ll have to keep track of them to make sure they don’t succumb to exhaustion and hunger… although the weakest ones can always be thrown to the Bioreactor.
In other words, this is a indie resource management sim with rogue-lite elements, dramatic plot, and an abundance of pop culture references. Also, humor. Slaughter has never been so fun!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air starts from $999 a...
Get your wishlist out, the Steam spring sale has thousa...
elago’s Macintosh-themed MagSafe charging stand drops...
Amazon Instant Pot sale up to 30% off: Smart Wi-Fi mult...
ANYCUBIC Photon Mono M5s 12K resin 3D printer hits $400...
The cozy lululemon Oversized Fleece Half Zip is now 58%...
Ring’s latest 2023 model indoor smart cam keeps a...
Yeedi’s self-washing Cube robot vacuum and mop with a...
Load more...
Show More Comments