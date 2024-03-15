Just-released OnePlus Watch 2 sees first discount to $250 (Save $50)

The first discount on the new OnePlus Watch 2 is here. Amazon has it marked down to $249.99 shipped in both Black and Radiant Steel colorways. That’s $50 off the usual $300 price tag and marks a new all-time low. We did see a launch promo include the same $50 in savings when you traded in a smartwatch, but now you can get the same value without having to part with an existing wearable or go through the trade-in process. Get the full scoop on what today’s discount gets you in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

OnePlus has learned a lot about what customers want from a smartwatch, and the new OnePlus Watch 2 definitely puts those lessons into practice. It features upwards of 100 hours of battery life, or about four full days of usage, alongside Google’s Wear OS 4 platform. It sports a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip to power the experience, which in this case is centered around a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The whole package is rated with 5ATM water-resistance levels, too.

If you want the latest smartwatch from another brand, this morning we spotted a discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke collection. These wearables all step up with some more premium builds and start from $240. There’s at least $90 in savings on the lineup, with everything from smaller 40mm models being joined by larger 47mm stylings – all of which are either at all-time lows or second-best prices.

OnePlus Watch 2 features:

The OnePlus Watch 2 fuses a stainless-steel chassis with a robust 2.5D sapphire crystal face, delivering a sophisticated design that withstands daily wear and tear with a 5ATM and IP68 rating, and military-grade standard for durability. Equip yourself with professional-grade location tracking thanks to the watch’s dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, ensuring you always know exactly where you are when you explore the outdoors. Enjoy the freedom of long-lasting battery life with up to 100 hours in Smart Mode and up to 12 days in Power Saver Mode, powered by OnePlus’ Dual-Engine Architecture and supported by VOOC Fast Charging technology. 

