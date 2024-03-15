Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging stands are more premium than Qi2 models from $117

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube for $129.99 shipped. This is down from the usual $150 going rate and marks only the second offer since back over Black Friday. It’s $20 off and delivers a more premium charging experience than the newer Qi2 offerings from Anker. It debuts with a 3-in-1 design that on top of offering 15W MagSafe, also includes an Apple Watch fast charger and secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been one of my favorite iPhone chargers since its debut last year, and my hands-on review explores why.

For something a bit more affordable that doesn’t give up the StandBy support or 15W charging speeds, Anker’s newer triangle MagSafe charger is worth a look. It’s now also on sale right now at Amazon, dropping from the usual $140 price tag down to $116.99. It’s a more affordable model as it drops down from $140 for the very first time this year. The two drawbacks are that it’s a bit larger than the cube and ditches the built-in Apple Watch fast charging. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Since we’re talking about compact MagSafe chargers, we have to at least mention Twelve South’s new ButterFly. This new debut launched to close out 2023 with one of the best releases in the charging space in ages. I’ve personally been loving have it as a staple of my everyday carry, with a 15W MagSafe pad and Apple Watch Fast Charger fitting into a compact, handheld design. It is only a 2-in-1 release though, which is where I will continue to recommend the Anker MagSafe Cube. I’ve used both, and find the new ButterFly to be a perfect travel companion to the MagGo release.

Anker MagGo Cube Charger features:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes. All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

