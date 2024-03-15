elago’s Macintosh-themed MagSafe charging stand drops to $15 (Reg. $27), Apple Watch stands at $13

elago makes so many of our favorite Apple accessories – and one of the newest releases is now on sale. elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its just-released MS M4 Charging Stand for the best price yet to dress up your official MagSafe charger with some classic Macintosh vibes. The new accessory now sells for $15.29 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $27, today’s offer arrives as not just one of the only discounts so far, but also a match of the all-time low. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review offers a closer, hands-on look at what to expect.

The conversation with the new elago MS M4 Charging Stand really has to start with its design, which draws inspiration from the original Apple Macintosh. The beige design looks like a miniature Mac, and turns your official MagSafe charger into a StandBy mount for your iPhone 15. It can support all of Apple’s latest handsets, regardless of if you’re still rocking one of the mini releases or have a newer Pro Max smartphone. The MS M4 is made of a soft silicone material that won’t scratch your device, either.

If you don’t already have one of Apple’s MagSafe chargers in your arsenal, you’re at least in luck. They’re on sale right now! Apple’s in-house charger now sells for $29, saving you $10 from its usual $39 price tag. This is a must-have for any iPhone 15 owner, and is an even better buy now that it’s on sale. Not to mention, the fact that it can pair with the Macintosh-themed charging stand.

The savings today also carry over to some other elago Macintosh-themed accessories. A pair of its Apple Watch docks that turn your official charger into either a classic Macintosh or the iMac G3 are on sale for $13.29 each after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon.

elago Macintosh MS M4 Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with MagSafe! The new MS M4 Stand brings back a classic retro design to your desktop. Add some real nostolgia to your workspace. After an easy installation process, the stand holds your phone compatible with MagSafe at the perfect angle to take both phone and video calls – Perfect for FaceTime and is compatible with StandBy mode.

