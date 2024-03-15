Elgato’s metal adjustable mic arm upgrades your setup at the $75 low (Today only, 25% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a notable deal on the Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP at $74.99 shipped. This deal has also been matched at Amazon. Regularly $100, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts all of the most recent price drops by $5 and lands on par with the best we have ever tracked on Amazon. Delivering an all-metal anti-torsion construction, this is a notable option for folks looking to organize and upgrade their workspace or streaming station no matter which mic they are using. It features 360-degree horizontal rotation and 90-degree vertical rotation with two articulation points for the perfect placement and angle, You’ll also score the 2.4-inch padded clamp to clip right onto your desktop alongside a built-in cable channel to keep things neat and tidy. Head below for more details.

While it’s not going to deliver all of the bells and whistles you’ll find on the Elgato model above, if a more casual solution will work for you, there’s cash to be saved with this InnoGear model. This one also works with just about any microphone and comes with a desk clamp in the box at under $40 shipped on Amazon.

Another notable option in the desk-ready mic boom arm game comes by way of the latest Sennheiser Profile model. It is one of the better options I’ve ever personally tested out and you can get a complete breakdown of the user experience alongside the Profile USB mic in our Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

Elgato Wave Mic Arm LP features:

A studio-grade boom arm for your premium microphone, Wave Mic Arm LP sits below the shoulder line for an unobstructed view. 360-degree horizontal rotation and 90-degree vertical rotation allow maximum maneuverability. Integrated cable channels with magnetic covers keep your setup tidy, thread adapters ensure compatibility with standard mic mounts, and the padded clamp fits popular desk designs. Wave Mic Arm LP does more than free up space, reduce vibration, and optimize your audio quality. Push it aside when you need your workspace. Swing it back when you go live. And make a stunning impression on and off camera.

