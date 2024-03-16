LG’s originally $2,400 B3 65-inch 120Hz AirPlay OLED Smart TV hits $1,200 low, more from $350

Justin Kahn -
New low From $350
Best Prime Day 4K TV deals - LG

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is serving up some notable deals on the 2023 LG OLED smart TVs. While pre-orders the new 2024 models are now live, it will be a long while before we see deals as deep as we are on the still perfectly capable 2023 models. Alongside the higher-end C3 model and a range of others right here, one highlight has the LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV on sale for $1,199.99 shipped at both Best Buy and Amazon. This display originally sold for $2,400 and is now $1,200 or 50% below the price it launched for at this time last year. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low and a great time to pick up a new OLED smart TV. Head below for more deals and details. 

The LG B3 delivers an OLED display that runs at 4K (2160p) with a 120Hz refresh rate to your home theater. It features Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma, alongside direct access to your favorite streaming services and the FILMMAKER MODE – allows “you to see films just as the director intended.” From there, you’ll find support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit gear with AirPlay 2 streaming and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports at the ready. The 77-inch model also happens to be even lower than our previous clearance mention at $1,796.99 shipped – this was originally sold for $3,300. 

Today’s Best Buy Deals of the Day LG TV sale also features the C3 Series 65-inch Class OLED evo model at $1,499.99 shipped, down from its original price at over $2,500 and also matched over at Amazon

That deals joins a host of more affordable LED models starting from $350 shipped you can check out right here. 

LG B3 Series 65-inch Class OLED Smart TV features:

The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Keep pace with the action with a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother movement whether you’re gaming or watching sports. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and FILMMAKER MODE give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch. 

