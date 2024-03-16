Nintendo Switch Lite drops to $185 with a bonus $25 gift card ($225 value)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Lite for $184.99 shipped with a bonus $25 Amazon gift card. You’ll need to apply code NSWLITE25 at checkout. Today’s deal is only available on the Turquoise colorway. That’s $40 in savings from the $225 total value and an extra $25 off our previous mention. We really don’t see all too many Switch Lite deals these days. But now, you have a chance to lock-in the best offer since back over Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch Lite takes everything that makes the regular Switch great and packs it into a more affordable form-factor. It plays all the same games, just on a smaller screen that’s far more compact. Switch Lite may only be a dedicated portable handheld versus a console that can connect to your TV, but it lets you play Tears of the Kingdom, Mario Kart 8, Super Mario: Wonder, and all of the other best Nintendo titles for less.

And if you haven’t jumped on the Switch Mario Day game deals, here’s a rundown of the best options still live for another couple days:

