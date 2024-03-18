Amazon all-time low hits TCL’s 75-inch Q6 smart Google TV down at $600 ($200 off)

Update: The 2023 model 50-inch TCLClass S4 4K LED Smart Google TV has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $238 shipped. Regularly up to $300, this is the lowest price this model has dropped to at Amazon since its release last year. Features include Google Assistant voice support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Chromecast streaming, and three HDMI inputs.

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED Q-Class 4K HDR Smart Google TV at $599.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Best Buy where it is now matched, you’re looking at $200 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the previous best and the Black Friday price by $48 to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. As many of the most popular smart TV brands ready the launch 2024 lineups, we are starting to see new all-time low pricing on many of last year’s most sought-after models, and this one delivers a notable option at its best price yet. Details are down below.

Centered around the Google TV experience with direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services, it features variable refresh rates, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and more. It makes for a simple, relatively affordable, and effective way to land a new display for gaming, TV shows, movies, and sports with three HDMI inputs around back as well as support for both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands as well.

Scope out these Samsung 2024 TV pre-order offers, and for folks looking for something ultra-affordable for smaller spaces or the kids, this new all-time low is still live on Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with the included voice remote down at $179 shipped. The rest of Amazon’s now live home theater gear deals are waiting right here.

TCL 75-inch Q6 4K Smart Google TV features:

TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. QLED Quantum Dot technology and HDR PRO+ with Dolby Vision you can enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats with Motion Rate 240 with MEMC frame insertion for exceptional motion clarity. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows. Beyond movies and TV shows you can get in the game with Game Accelerator 120 together with Auto Game Mode and AMD Freesync automatically optimizing for the lowest latency for a more responsive gameplay without lag, designed to keep you at the top of any leaderboard. TCL Q Class Smart TVs: Compelling Color and Choice.

