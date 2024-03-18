Enjoy kebobs, shawarma, rotisserie and more with NutriChef’s vertical rotating oven at $90

Amazon is offering the NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven for $90 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. Already down from its $129 price tag, this appliance spent 2023 regularly fluctuating between its MSRP and a $90 annual low, completely missing out and even disappearing from storefronts before Black Friday and Christmas sales. Now its back today as a combined 30% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $12 and landing at the fourth-lowest price overall – while also being the lowest price we have tracked in the last year.

This easy-to-operate 110V vertical oven can reach temperatures up to 464 degrees and has an adjustable time setting up to 60 minutes, giving you the freedom to cook a huge range of recipes – particularly kebobs, shawarma, and rotisserie. Despite its high-power heat, it is equipped with a heat-resistant tempered glass door and automatic power-off function to ensure safety. It even comes apart for easy cleaning when you’re finished making this a truly unique and handy tool for your kitchen. Also includes kebab rack with seven skewers.

Looking to continue expanding your arsenal of kitchen appliances? Amazon is also offering the Nutrichef Electric Meat Slicer for $63, after clipping the on-page $15 off coupon. Its stainless steel carriage houses a removable 7.5-inch cutting blade and the control knob that adjusts between its 0 to 15mm tuning range. It features a safety guard with non-slip rubber suction cup feet to ensure peace of mind while giving you seamless and uniform slices of whatever meats you may be craving. Its removable parts make cleaning far easier while its compact 13.9-inch by 9.9-inch by 10.9-inch size makes storage equally as easy.

And for further options, check out the ongoing deal for the new NutriChef Smart Indoor Smokeless Grill that that reaches temperatures ranging from 100 degrees to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and offers 7 cooking functions: grill, BBQ griddle, air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. It even provides grilling flavors without any smoke thanks to its smoke control system paired alongside hot air circulation. There’s also the NutriChef Single-Zone Wine Cooling Refrigerator that is still sitting at its all-time low. It provides a stable temperature between 41 degrees and 64 degrees and can house up to 12 bottles while ensuring long-term storage thanks to its built-in circulation, compressor fan, and ventilation grill to maintain your preferred temperature.

NutriChef Vertical Rotating Oven features:

ROTATING VERTICAL OVEN DESIGN: Effortlessly cook a variety of dishes with this versatile oven. Its rotating vertical design ensures even cooking, perfect for kebabs, shawarma, rotisserie, and more.

PRECISE TEMPERATURE & TIMER CONTROL: Easily adjust the temperature up to 464°F (240°C) and set the timer for up to 60 minutes for precise cooking. Take full control of your culinary creations with ease.

HIGH-POWERED PERFORMANCE: Boasting a 1500 Watt heating element, this oven delivers quick and efficient cooking results. Experience energy-saving benefits without compromising on cooking speed.

SAFE & CONVENIENT FEATURES: Designed with your safety in mind, this oven features a heat-resistant tempered glass door and an auto power-off function. Its stain-resistant housing ensures easy cleaning after every use.

ALL-INCLUSIVE ACCESSORIES: Enhance your cooking experience with the included kebob rack featuring seven skewers and a grease drip tray. Enjoy mess-free cooking and explore endless recipe possibilities.

