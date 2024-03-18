Greenworks 80V 16-inch string trimmer and 730 CFM axial blower combo now $270 (Save $100)

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer and Axial Blower Combo for $269.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from $370, this particular combo package saw several discounts over 2023, with June through August seeing the biggest discounts to $269 and $266. While today’s deal is not the overall lowest we’ve seen, it does come in as a 27% markdown off the going rate and lands at the third-lowest price of the last year – ultimately $47 above the all-time low from 2020. It even beats out Greenworks’ website, where a similar combo is listed for a higher $400 MSRP.

The string trimmer is equipped with a brushless motor and a 2.5Ah battery that gives it a 45-minute lifespan on a single 30-minute charge – ideal for 1/2-acre to 3/4-acre yards. It has a 16-inch cutting swath with variable speed control for easier handling and a Load N’ Go trimmer head for easier spool rewinds. The axial blower covers yards up to 1 acre without concern, reaching a max airflow speed of 170 MPH and 730 CFM, and also sports a variable speed control with a turbo setting for max output. The included battery gives this blower a 70-minute runtime when on its lowest setting. Head below to read more.

And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

Greenworks 80V 16-inch String Trimmer and Blower features:

String trimmerEquivalent to a 27cc gas string trimmer

Leaf blower730 CFM / 170 MPH

2.5Ah batteryPower both tools and more with the included 2.5Ah battery

80V Li-Ion Systemtakes the lead in highest and most powerful gas-free cordless system

Areaperfect for trimming 1/2 acre to 3/4 acre areas

Load N’ Go™ Trimmer Headto effortlessly rewind the spool in seconds

Variable Speed Triggerfor more control over your power

Dual Feed.095″ spiral twist line tackles even the toughest & thickest weeds

80V Brushless Blower25% more air volume and 20% more air speed versus previous model. Ideal for yards up to 1-acre

730 CFM / 170 MPHperfect for cleaning debris and leaves off hard surface areas and patios

TruBrushless Motor Technology2 x more torque. Provides more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life

Variable Speed Trigger/Turbofor maximum power, great for moving heavier objects

Cruise Control / Lightweightfor better handling and less user fatigue

Comfort Gripfor superior comfort and control

