LG’s unique new StanbyME Go briefcase monitor sees first discount to $997 (Save $200)

LG’s incredibly unique StanbyME Go portable monitor is going on sale for the first time since launching last fall. The briefcase monitor now sells for $996.99 shipped at B&H and comes with $200 in savings from its $1,197 MSRP. This is the only time we’ve seen it fall from that going rate since August when it first hit store shelves with a launch promotion down at $1,000. You’ll also find it on sale directly from LG as well as over at Amazon. We take a closer look below the fold and over in our launch coverage.

The LG StanbyME Go features a 27-inch touchscreen monitor in a portable form-factor that literally folds up into its own carrying case. The weather-resistant briefcase build houses the monitor, speakers, and a battery – all in a build that can stow away in your car for bringing to tailgates, campsites, and more. It’s a 1920 x 1080 LED panel with Dolby Vision and a 60Hz refresh rate – so this isn’t going to win any awards for being the best movie-watching or gaming experience around. But it does come with LG webOS for streaming content and an HDMI input for plugging in your own device.

Another unique entry into LG’s monitor lineup is also on sale. If the briefcase offering is a bit too portable for your needs, the LG StandbyME is worth a look at $896.99. This drops a 27-inch touchscreen monitor down from its usual $997 price tag. This model packs the same 27-inch panel onto an upright stand with a built-in battery for watching anywhere at home. It’s just as capable of setting up movie time anywhere as it is for bringing into the home gym for watching fitness content on a bigger screen away from an outlet, too.

Alternatively, you could just go score yourself one of the new 2024 TVs that are beginning to ship. Samsung’s latest lineup will be hitting store shelves before the month ends, and right now, you can pre-order while locking in a little extra savings. Signing up gets you a $100 credit towards your new home theater upgrade.

More on the LG StanbyME Go:

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to enjoy your favorite movies and TV on the go with the StandbyME Go 27″ Full HD HDR Smart LED Briefcase TV from LG. Inside this hard-shell briefcase is a 27″ Full HD display and 4-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system that delivers 20W of immersive sound. Connect to Wi-Fi and browse over 300 free LG channels, watch subscription-based live TV, or access Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and other streaming apps via webOS. The 27″ display conveniently raises up on a built-in stand and can be rotated into portrait mode for better social media browsing. You can even leave it flat to play board games, music, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!