RESPAWN’s 3085 ergonomic racing-style gaming chairs start from $121 low (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the RESPAWN 3085 Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $121.49 shipped. Down from $180, saw fewer discounts over 2023 than some of RESPAWN’s other gaming chairs, with the biggest discount dropping costs to $136 during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention by $15 and marking a new all-time low. This updated 2023 model sports the popular high-back racing style, with a black treatment contrasted by white accents. It is thoroughly padded on the main cushion, the integrated headrest, and on the arms, giving you ergonomic comfort contoured for your body for however long your gaming sessions or work day might last. It features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and 360 degrees of swivel action. You’ll find more colorways for this chair model below.

More RESPAWN gaming chairs seeing discounts:

And if you tend to have multiple devices on your desk that are all in need of charging solutions, check out the ongoing deal for the Baseus 10-in-1 35W Desktop Charging Station. It has a fast-charging 35W output total for each of its 10 ports: six ACs, two USB-As, and two USB-Cs – and even features a digital display that lets you monitor each port’s charging status in real-time alongside an array of protections from surges or lightning.

RESPAWN 3085 Ergonomic Gaming Chair features:

COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR: A race car style chair that provides luxury and ultimate comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

ADJUSTABLE RACING CHAIR: Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

PREMIUM LEATHER CHAIR: Upholstered in bonded leather and contrasting colored upholstery for an aggressive style and cool feel

DURABLE OFFICE FURNITURE: This heavy duty chair has a 275 lb weight capacity for long-lasting use

