Your home theater needs the Sonos Sub Gen 3 now that it’s on sale for $700 (Save $99)

Amazon is offering the latest Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $699.99 shipped. This smart subwoofer expands the rest of your Sonos setup with some added bass and drops from its usual $799 going rate. This is the second-best price to date and only the second offer of the year. It’s an extra $19 under our previous 10% off mention, too. Today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since the Black Friday price.

The Sonos Sub Gen 3 pairs with any other speakers in your home theater setup to enrich the lower end of the spectrum. If your existing Arc or Beam soundbar could use some more bass, or you just like that kind of audio and want to add this onto the lead deal, the Sonos Sub is perfect for the job. It has two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet to deliver powerful bass with minimal distortion.

Also on sale, the very first discount is here on the Sonos Sub Mini. The compact subwoofer is getting in on the savings for the first time as it drops down to $343. You’d normally pay $429. This model is a better companion to the Sonos Beam and Ray soundbar deals that we’re tracking from last week and dishes out less bass than the Gen 3 offering on sale above. So if an absolutely bumping home theater setup just isn’t exactly what you’re looking for, the Sub Mini will live up to its name for less cash.

Sonos Sub Gen 3 features:

Want to add some oomph to your Sonos system? Check out the updated Sonos Sub. Enrich your home theater system with deep, low-end rumble by adding the Sub to a Playbar, Beam, or Arc sound bar. You can also use it with an Amp or your One, One SL, or Five speakers to add a major bass boost to your music. Like its popular predecessor, it has two force-canceling woofers positioned face-to-face in the cabinet to deliver powerful bass with minimal distortion. It also still has those glossy good looks. But the new version has increased memory and processing power for better performance now, and as it gets updated in years to come.

