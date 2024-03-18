Spigen’s regularly $60 30W ArcPack USB-C Power Bank charges your kit at $27 today

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 30W ArcPack USB-C Power Bank for $26.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at Amazon and carrying an even higher $70 list directly from Spigen, this is a sizable 55% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at roughly $5 under the price drops we tracked last fall to deliver one of the best we have seen since its launch last summer. Designed to add some portable power to your EDC or travel kit, this power bank carries a 10,000mAh internal battery and USB-C output ready to give your smartphone and other tech a boost when away from an outlet. It sports PD PPS 30W “high-speed charging and recharging capabilities” alongside an included storage pouch and a 3.3-foot USB-C cable. Head below for more details.

If you’re not overly concerned with the faster 30W power output on the model above, there’s cash to be saved with this Anker PowerIQ Portable Power Bank. Now selling on Amazon for just $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 , this one carries both USB-C and USB-A ports alongside the same 10,000mAh capacity as the Spigen above, just at slower 12W speeds.

And while we are talking Anker, be sure to dive into this morning’s new sale event featuring its latest 15W Qi2 chargers. Starting from $48, you’ll find a host of charging products in various categories, from power banks and desktop stations to its on-the-go option, at some of the lowest prices we have tracked yet. All of the details are right here.

Spigen 30W ArcPack USB-C Power Bank features:

Compact Powerhouse: Spigen ArcPack Power Bank boasts a generous 10000mAh capacity, perfectly compatible with iPhone and Galaxy devices and more.

Lightning-Fast Charging: Experience the convenience of PD PPS 30W high-speed charging and recharging capabilities. The Type C port supports 30W Power Delivery 3.0 and 25W PPS, delivering rapid power replenishment for your devices.

Sleek and Stylish Design: Easily fits into your pocket for convenient portability. Its sleek edges and premium materials not only enhance durability but also elevate its fashion quotient, making it perfect for flights, business trips, outdoor adventures, concerts, and social hangouts.

Universal Compatibility: USB C power bank compact + Compatible with iPhone, Galaxy, Apple Vision Pro, Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch devices and more

