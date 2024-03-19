Backbone One iPhone 14 PS model controller hits one of its best prices at $59 (Reg. $100)

While the latest Backbone One mobile controller with USB-C is readily available, Woot is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Lightning model for folks who haven’t updated to iPhone 15. The regularly $100 controller is lauded as easily one of the best out there and you can now score the Backbone One PlayStation model for $58.49 Prime shipped in “new, open-box condition” at Woot. Shipping will run you $6 otherwise. This is well below the $70 holiday prices we tracked previously and one of the lowest totals we have ever seen. Head below for more details.

The Backbone One PlayStation model wraps around your Lightning iPhone to deliver one of the most popular and beloved mobile gaming controller experiences yet. It is inspired by the “look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller,” and is specifically designed to support “Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW or even stream from PlayStation with PS Remote Play or PC.” Pass-through charging, a 3.5mm headset jack, and analog triggers round out the feature list.

Just be sure to also scope out the must-see golden translucent Death Stranding edition as well. Featuring an eye-catching design and a free copy of Death Stranding on iOS in the box, this limited edition model was unveiled earlier this year with all of the details you need waiting in our launch coverage.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone features:

Inspired by the look and feel of the PS DualSense wireless controller, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition transforms your iPhone into the ultimate gaming console. Snap in your phone and play any game or service that supports controllers, including Apple Arcade, GeForce NOW or even stream from PlayStation with PS Remote Play or PC. The Backbone app organizes your content library and game streaming services into an integrated user experience. Uncover a new world of premium gaming in seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!