Today’s best iOS app deals: Crying Suns, Slayaway Camp, Slay the Spire, more

Crying Suns

Tuesday’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now up for grabs down below. Joining the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on Apple Watch Series 9 for today only with a solid $100 in savings at the ready right here. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Slayaway Camp, Crying Suns, Slay the Spire, a series of freebies, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Tuesday’s best iOS game and app deals. 

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Tiny Planner – Daily Organizer: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Vostok — Story Maker: FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: McClockface: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Big Clock – Pro Time Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Slay the Spire: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 10: $15 (Reg. $30)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Doge Flyer: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HomeBatteries for HomeKit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Hello Tower: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

Crying Suns features:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well.

