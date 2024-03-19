Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $40, Persona 5 Tactica $30, Lords of the Fallen $40, more

With the exciting new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on the horizon, Amazon is now offering a notable deal on Elden Ring for PS5 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a limited-time Black Friday offer last year. For folks who have yet to try their hand at FromSoft’s latest tough-as-nails action RPG, now’s your chance to land this one in your collection before the new DLC drops this summer. The Shadow of the Erdtree edition, which includes the base game and the expansion, is still listed at the full $80 price tag. And if you’re looking to dive deeper into the Lands Between, we are still tracking some notable deals on the official collectible hardcover art books from $36 shipped. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Square Enix eShop Sale up to 85% off
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Samba de Amigo: Party Central $15 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Princess Peach: Showtime! pre-orders $50 (Reg. $60)
- Rune Factory 3 Special $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead physical $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Rise $16 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Publisher eShop Sale up to 83% off
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $40 (Reg. $70)
- Lords of the Fallen $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Essential Picks PSN sale up to 80% off
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores $13 (Reg. $20)
- Publisher Spotlight Series up to 75% off
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
- Resident Evil, Street Fighter 6, more
- Also PlayStation with PS Plus sub
