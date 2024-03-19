Today’s best game deals: Elden Ring $40, Persona 5 Tactica $30, Lords of the Fallen $40, more

Justin Kahn -
33% off $40
Elden Ring

With the exciting new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion on the horizon, Amazon is now offering a notable deal on Elden Ring for PS5 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon outside of a limited-time Black Friday offer last year. For folks who have yet to try their hand at FromSoft’s latest tough-as-nails action RPG, now’s your chance to land this one in your collection before the new DLC drops this summer. The Shadow of the Erdtree edition, which includes the base game and the expansion, is still listed at the full $80 price tag. And if you’re looking to dive deeper into the Lands Between, we are still tracking some notable deals on the official collectible hardcover art books from $36 shipped. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals. 

