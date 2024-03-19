Track your fitness gains with this color display-equipped Anker smart scale at $60 (33% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 down at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is 33% or $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This model debuted on Amazon in late 2023 to aid in your ongoing fitness routine, and is matching the lowest price we have tracked as well as last year’s Black Friday offer. One of the latest models in the lineup, it steps things up a notch with a larger color display and the ability to track up to 16 body metrics – body fat percentage, heart rate, and more. You can sync your data to the companion app where you can examine your personal 3D avatar, alongside an ITO coating with a “more precise” pressure sensor that “ensures accuracy down to 0.1 lb/50 g.” Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the newer model above with the large readout on top, save some dough and go with this RENPHO Smart Bathroom Scale. It tracks 13 body metrics, including body weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, protein, muscle mass, and more, as well as the ability to sync with Google Health and the Renpho app. It also costs just $19 Prime shipped after clipping the on-page coupon.

Another brilliant way to keep tabs on your fitness regimen is with Apple Watch. This morning saw the latest Series 9 models go on sale in a one-day Best Buy event, knocking $100 off various configurations with prices starting from $299 shipped. All of the details are right here.

Swing by our sports and fitness hub for more including this $300 price drop on the Hydrow Pro Rower at $2,195.

Anker Wi-Fi Fitness Tracking Smart Scale P3 features:

Smart Scale P3 won’t yell at you, but it does find the right fitness plan through careful calculation of your weight, body fat, and muscle—so your health goals stay on track. As you progress through your fitness journey, your personal avatar changes with you—and encourages you during every workout. No more annoying scrolling—instead, you set the body data you want to see and where on Smart Scale P3 and EufyLife. No more guessing with highly sensitive ITO coating and a more precise pressure sensor that ensures accuracy down to 0.1 lb/50 g.

