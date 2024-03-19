Get a free $10 Amazon credit when you spend $50 on LEGO Star Wars, City, and other sets

Amazon is launching a new promotion today that’s pairing a selection of LEGO sets with a $10 credit. All you’ll have to do is shop sets on this landing page and add $50 or more in kits to your cart. Checking out will score you a bonus $10 Amazon credit to use on a future purchase. You’ll find some of the newest Star Wars models, Speed Champion sports cars, all-new City Space kits, and so much more. Some of the kits that qualify are already on sale and the others have rarely been discounted – so this is a good way to finally score some savings. You can shop everything right here or head below some highlights.

Now’s the time to build a LEGO Clone army. Out of all the eligible creations, the new Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack is an easy highlight. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to save, now you can score two of the army builders with a $10 credit attached. It’s the first discount on the new release that just hit store shelves in January. Two of them come out to $59.90, but you are getting the added Amazon bonus on top – just add two to your card.

The newest LEGO Star Wars Battle Pack takes a different approach to the usual $20 army builders we’ve seen by featuring troops from both factions in the Clone Wars. There are three normal Phase II Clone Troopers as well as a red Shock Trooper for the Republic. Then on the other side, you’ll find two Battle Droids and the grand return of Super Battle Droids with three of the heavy-duty troops.

The set then features 215 pieces which will go towards four different builds – two for each side of the battle. There’s a Tri-Droid that makes up most of the bricks for the CIS troops, and a STAP for one of the droids. Then on the Galactic Republic side, you’ll find a small speeder bike and a barricade with a Stud Shooter. I’m getting vibes from the original 2007 Battle Pack.

As for everything else new from LEGO as of late, March just saw spring start off with a collection of all-new creations. We broke down everything that’s new for the month in our buyers guide, which is packed with coverage of over 50 new sets from Star Wars, Technic, and so many other collections.

More on the LEGO Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Battle Pack:

Inspire youngsters to recreate thrilling Star Wars: The Clone Wars scenes with this LEGO Star Wars Clone Trooper & Battle Droid Battle Pack (75372) for ages 7 and up. It features 4 LEGO Star Wars minifigures and 5 LEGO figures – a Clone Shock Trooper, 3 Clone Troopers, 3 Super Battle Droids and 2 Battle Droids – with iconic weapons accessories for action play. This LEGO building set also includes a stud-shooting Star Wars speeder bike for 2 Clone Troopers and a buildable STAP speeder vehicle toy for a Battle Droid. A tri-droid with 3 flick shooters and a defensive post with a stud shooter add even more creative role-play possibilities.

