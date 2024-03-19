Loupedeck’s custom haptic battlestation consoles up to $70 off in spring sale from $159

Loupedeck is another one of those brands, much like Elgato, known for its desktop streaming controllers, and the spring sale is now live. Alongside some of the higher-end and more professional-grade models on sale below, let’s start with the more mainstream Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console down at $159 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $189, this is the best price of the year and within $10 of the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. Ready to take your streaming, gaming, and productivity setup to the next level, these controllers are compatible with OBS Studio, Streamlabs (Windows), Twitch, Ecamm, vMix, Spotify, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop and more, providing customizable shortcut controls via loads of bespoke heads-up touchscreen buttons, rotary knobs, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look and more details.

The Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console is much like the Elgato Stream Decks, but with some interesting enhancements. This one features 15 customizable touchscreen keys, complete with haptic feedback, but that’s just on the first page – you can have up to “14 pages of controls for Touch Buttons and Dials, activated with a simple swipe” and leverage “complex macros (triggering several commands at once), multi-toggle actions, rotary adjustments, and more.” You’ll also find four customizable RGB buttons around the bezel as well as rotary knobs to control volumes, lighting, and more. The Loupedeck marketplace can make for some interesting add-on capabilities as well:

Download profiles, plugins, icon & sound packs from a continuously growing library of 200+ items, including Microsoft Flight Simulator, Twitch Studio, Light Control Plugins for Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, Razer and Elgato, Voicemod, GoXLR, Voicemeeter, Davinci Resolve Color Panel, Notion and many more.

And here are the rest of the Loupedeck spring sale deals on its higher-end streaming consoles and editing hardware:

Loupedeck Live S Streaming Console features:

Control your stream, chat, audio, mic, and lighting. 2 – Control your desktop, launch media, apps, and websites. 3 – Speed up your editing and color-grading with Dials – automatically switch between apps and profiles using a dynamic interface. Create up to 14 pages of controls for Touch Buttons and Dials, activated with a simple swipe. Expand the functionality with Custom Actions — create complex macros (triggering several commands at once), multi-toggle actions, rotary adjustments, and more.

