meross 32.8-foot smart LED strip lights support HomeKit and SmartThings for $33 (Reg. $50)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot Smart LED Strip Lights for $32.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $7 off coupon. Already down from $50, these lights only saw six discounts over 2023, the biggest of which dropped costs to the $30 all-time low over the summer. Today’s deal comes in as the third discount since the new year began, amounting to a combined 34% markdown off the going rate and returning it to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $3 above the all-time low. These 32.8-foot long RGB LED strip lights can be managed via voice control and smartphone through the meross app, compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. It allows you to create your ideal scene through its multi-color options, with adjustable and dimming capabilities. Be the talk of the party scene throughout the year with these popular choices for holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and New Years.

If you would like to add some smart appliances to your home, Govee’s smart Wi-Fi electric kettle is currently down at its all-time low. By connecting via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, this kettle can be remotely controlled and even comes with six preset modes, including one for baby formula that cools the water to your desired temperature after boiling. And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Works with Apple HomeKit: Control LED light strips with Siri voice commands or Meross app directly.

Voice & App Control: Smart light strips are compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings for convenient control.

Premium Bright RGB LEDs: Meross 32.8ft smart strip lights equipped with 300 LED beads for bright illumination.

Timer & Schedule: Set smart WiFi LED strip to brighten when waking up and gradually dim when sleeping for daily routine.

Offline Control: Meross app can be used locally to control lights even when internet is down.

Million Colors with Cuttable Design: Meross strip lights offer 16 million color options for perfect lighting effect.

